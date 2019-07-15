Consolidated Investment Group Lifted Its Equinix (EQIX) Holding by $1.04 Million; As Boston Properties (BXP) Valuation Rose, Holder Quantbot Technologies LP Upped Its Holding

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $516.57. About 123,813 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 228.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 9,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,023 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 4,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $131.99. About 176,056 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Net $178.6M; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP); 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q FFO $1.49/Shr; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES TO ASSUME OPERATIONAL CONTROL OF 3 HUDSON BVD; 06/03/2018 Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 37,000 shares to 143,160 shares, valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR).

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 11,512 shares to 909 shares, valued at $34,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 63,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,942 shares, and cut its stake in Mallinckrodt Plc (NYSE:MNK).