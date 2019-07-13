Consolidated Investment Group Lifted Holding in Equinix (EQIX); Regency Ctrs (REG) Holder Principal Financial Group Increased Position

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $518.01. About 255,851 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 372,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.18M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416.96M, up from 5.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.54. About 360,222 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 15.86% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rpt Realty by 3.18M shares to 644,632 shares, valued at $7.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 121,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.75M shares, and cut its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN).

