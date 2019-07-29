Consolidated Investment Group Lifted Equinix (EQIX) Position by $1.04 Million as Stock Price Rose; Locust Wood Capital Advisers Raised Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding by $35.61 Million as Stock Value Rose

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 223.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 186,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 270,050 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.85M, up from 83,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $221.14. About 821,218 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 19/04/2018 – MOVES-BlackRock hires Goldman’s Neary as top compliance officer exits; 23/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs made a staggering $200 million in one day as markets plunged; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group’s securities division heads will leave the firm in June; 14/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings to Participate in Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 18/05/2018 – Goldman removes Enel from conviction list on 5-Star/League policy plans; 19/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Adds China Merchants Bank; 21/03/2018 – Sigma Appoints Goldman Sachs to Advise on M&A, Strategy; 13/05/2018 – Business Insider: Tammy Kiely, a top semiconductors investment banker at Goldman Sachs, has changed her mind about joining; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs reports gender pay gap of 55.5%

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $487.91. About 248,124 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 21,100 shares to 50,500 shares, valued at $14.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,911 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

