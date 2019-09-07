Consolidated Investment Group Lifted Equinix (EQIX) Position by $1.04 Million as Market Value Rose; As New Residential Invt (NRZ) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Orinda Asset Management Cut Its Position

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 30,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 310,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, down from 340,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 3.83 million shares traded or 7.89% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $554.09. About 366,858 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 46,325 shares to 137,584 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 43,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 636,933 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Tru invested in 0.03% or 450 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 10,659 shares. Suntrust Banks has 4,633 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 80,497 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Taylor Frigon Management Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 2,263 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 8,255 shares. Moreover, Farallon Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 1.52% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 416,759 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv stated it has 48,686 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. The California-based Cap Invsts has invested 0.36% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). International Inc Ca invested in 0.23% or 4,202 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt reported 19,135 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt holds 0.16% or 6,809 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 0% or 33 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Advsr holds 31,713 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 1.38% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Hudock Ltd Liability Corporation has 421 shares. Avenir reported 0.11% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). 10,000 were reported by Fca Corporation Tx. Orinda Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 310,000 shares. Grisanti Mgmt Limited Liability owns 148,765 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Cooperman Leon G accumulated 500,000 shares. Principal Financial Grp invested in 293,136 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Jane Street Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Raymond James And Assoc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Mgmt Limited holds 0.91% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 851,012 shares. Seabridge Investment Ltd Liability Co has 1% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Federated Investors Pa invested in 0% or 20,200 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $266,113 activity. Saltzman David bought $236,139 worth of stock or 14,174 shares.