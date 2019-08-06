Consolidated Investment Group Increases Stake in Equinix (EQIX); Markel Lowered Its Holding in John Deere (DE) by $14.23 Million as Share Value Rose

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $152.6. About 1.41 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $7.9 during the last trading session, reaching $520.58. About 262,630 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 7,000 shares to 112,400 shares, valued at $11.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.94 million for 13.53 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Pcl holds 321,673 shares. 500 were accumulated by Payden & Rygel. Decatur Cap Management Inc reported 46,534 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.18% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 27,448 shares. Dubuque National Bank Tru Co reported 1,283 shares stake. First Ltd Partnership reported 139,953 shares stake. First Savings Bank Tru Of Newtown holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,980 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 2.25M shares stake. 344,149 are owned by Capital Guardian Tru Co. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc owns 2,983 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Inc holds 0.47% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 46,681 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Old Natl Fincl Bank In holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 7,104 shares.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “DuPont de Nemours Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Raises Guidance – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas BuenaventuraA (NYSE:BVN) Stock Gained 24% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) And Wondering If The 29% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vista Oil & Gas, SAB de CV Announces Pricing of Public Offering with NYSE listing – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,160 are held by Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech. Metropolitan Life Ins Co holds 0.03% or 17,277 shares. Shufro Rose & Company Ltd Company owns 0.19% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 4,133 shares. Reaves W H & Com Inc holds 2.29% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 153,269 shares. Thornburg Invest Management reported 0.01% stake. 530 were reported by Ems Cap Lp. First Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 227,337 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Bokf Na has invested 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0% or 602 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas invested in 30,460 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.09% stake. Reliance Com Of Delaware accumulated 1,571 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited has 0.63% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 628,200 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Com Ma holds 201,462 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 ETFs & Stocks to Profit as U.S. Consumer Inflation Ticks Up – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 REIT Stocks to Buy as Fed Lowers Rate in More Than a Decade – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Cards for Public Storage’s (PSA) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CareTrust REIT Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Call for Wednesday, August 7, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 08/06/2019: BHF,FIS,APLE – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 11,998 shares to 14,700 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 21,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR).