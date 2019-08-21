Consolidated Investment Group Increases Position in Equinix (EQIX); As Duke Energy New (DUK) Share Value Declined, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Increased Stake

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $549.86. About 118,319 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 21,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 999,540 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.96 million, up from 978,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $90.85. About 1.96M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy to deliver $38 million in tax savings to Ohio and Kentucky customers; 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Utility Stocks to Buy for an Extra Durable Portfolio – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Duke Energy Renewables announces the largest wind power project in its fleet – 350-MW Frontier Windpower II in Oklahoma – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Duke Energy declares $0.945 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Duke Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DUK) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 12,000 shares to 488,828 shares, valued at $38.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 48,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.17M shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness Investments holds 1.6% or 37,081 shares. Orleans Capital Management La has 28,448 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Com holds 21,112 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs holds 2.84M shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pension Service has 0.25% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Stephens Ar has 0.3% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). American National Ins Tx reported 0.37% stake. Argi Inv Ser Lc holds 0.17% or 33,100 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Lc holds 0.25% or 7,585 shares. Savant Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 12,327 shares. S&Co Inc holds 0.02% or 2,438 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 1.16 million shares. Johnson Gru has invested 0.07% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Old National Bancorporation In owns 14,546 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Cubic Asset Limited Liability stated it has 2,434 shares.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 46,325 shares to 137,584 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs invested in 0.14% or 89,264 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter stated it has 23,428 shares. Calamos Limited Co invested in 12,465 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Counselors holds 0.01% or 508 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Asset Mgmt invested in 0.11% or 1,967 shares. Cim Inv Mangement owns 1,984 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested in 2,856 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0.08% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc has 0.19% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 10.61M shares. Jennison Associates Limited Com invested in 0.1% or 211,233 shares. Intll Investors stated it has 0.31% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 13 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “These 2 â€œSilent Wealth Buildersâ€ Are Set to Soar (and yield 6.8%+) – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Kimco Realty Prices $425M Notes, To Redeem Preferred Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CIO vs. VTR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces August 2019 Distribution – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.