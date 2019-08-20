Consolidated Investment Group Increases Holding in Equinix (EQIX); Aflac (AFL) Shareholder Berkshire Asset Management Cut Stake

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac (AFL) by 52.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 9,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 8,618 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 18,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $51.86. About 2.47M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $547. About 252,728 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 37,000 shares to 143,160 shares, valued at $7.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.57% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Crosslink Capital reported 16,200 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Dubuque Bancorp & accumulated 0% or 13 shares. Eulav Asset Management has 7,700 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Fiduciary Tru holds 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 964 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 16,270 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited has 0.04% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). The Ohio-based Huntington Bancorporation has invested 0.13% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cap Ca holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 4,202 shares. Franklin Res Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Parametric Port Associates Lc invested in 192,371 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation holds 502 shares. 568 are owned by Lmr Prtnrs Llp.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.61M for 12.00 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) by 1 shares to 3 shares, valued at $904,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 25,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msce Eafe Index (EFA).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.