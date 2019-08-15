Consolidated Investment Group Increased Equinix (EQIX) Holding; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Agf Investments Has Increased Its Stake by $1.45 Million

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 11,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 216,688 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.56 million, up from 204,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $129.76. About 873,688 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $546.18. About 71,747 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Italy Etf by 21,026 shares to 471,618 shares, valued at $13.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc. by 10,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,517 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 1.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi owns 9,900 shares. Fayez Sarofim & reported 2.64M shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 3.23M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services invested in 0.3% or 70,916 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Company holds 0.91% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 137,742 shares. 19.51 million were accumulated by Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon. Epoch Investment has invested 0.57% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hightower Advsr reported 0.61% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 7,589 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt reported 1.18% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Raymond James Tru Na reported 100,162 shares stake. Lawson Kroeker Invest Management Ne has invested 0.64% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). West Coast Limited Com accumulated 9,947 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo invested 0.84% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Diageo (DEO) FY19 Earnings Gain, Soft Sales View Hurts Stock – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QUAL, MMM, PEP, BLK – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amgen, PepsiCo And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 15 – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: TQQQ, PEP, NFLX, COST – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 782,203 shares. Hartford accumulated 8,980 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Consolidated Invest Lc owns 6,500 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 21,165 shares. Advsr Asset Inc holds 0.01% or 1,244 shares in its portfolio. Westpac stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Nomura Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Riverpark Ltd Company holds 1.5% or 7,616 shares in its portfolio. Tcw Gp Inc holds 346,190 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Adelante Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 303,710 shares or 6.75% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk holds 0.11% or 63,741 shares in its portfolio. Rivulet Cap Ltd reported 429,100 shares or 18.26% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.05% or 8,255 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) stated it has 878 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sarl invested in 7,255 shares.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 46,325 shares to 137,584 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,795 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Marijuana Stock Innovative Industrial (IIPR) Fell 15% in July – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “These 5 REITs Paying Up to 7.0% Will Soar as Rates Fall – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “10 Real Estate Investments to Ride Out the Current Storm – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES DISCONTINUANCE OF WAIVER GRANTS UNDER THE DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT AND STOCK PURCHASE PLAN – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.