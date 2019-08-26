Consolidated Investment Group Holds Holding in Equinix (EQIX); As Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Stock Value Declined, Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Upped by $2.50 Million Its Position

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 32,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 2.00M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.78 million, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $65.54. About 367,480 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.85 – $3.95; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – POTENTIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH W. R. GRACE MAY REVIEW OPTIONS FOR ENHANCING STOCKHOLDER VALUE THROUGH VARIOUS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DOESN’T COMMENT ON RUMORS IN THE MARKETPLACE; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER REPORTS 9.9 PCT STAKE IN W. R. GRACE & CO, AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – WR Grace: Shlomo Yanai Elected as an Independent Director; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Designates La Force to Succeed Festa as Chief Executive Officer; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Takes Stake in Chemicals Maker W.R. Grace; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Reports 9.9% Stake in W.R. Grace & Co. — Filing; 26/04/2018 – Grace Appoints Jeremy Rohen Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N SAYS CFO THOMAS E. BLASER RESIGNED

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $554.74. About 136,929 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability holds 1.54M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Hanseatic Management Incorporated accumulated 8,332 shares. Northern Trust has 324,092 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.02% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Seatown Pte Ltd accumulated 0.15% or 16,000 shares. Morgan Stanley has 197,716 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cooper Creek Prtnrs Management Ltd Liability Company reported 7,575 shares stake. Verition Fund Management Lc has invested 0.08% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Paloma Prns Mngmt has 12,869 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fund Mngmt Sa reported 7,280 shares. Gates Cap holds 4.02% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 1.16 million shares. First Manhattan holds 80,772 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Temasek Holding (Private) Limited holds 2.19M shares. Asset Mngmt One reported 0.02% stake.

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Sunrun, W.R. Grace – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “W R Grace & Co (New) (GRA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “W.R. Grace Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $13.48 million activity. $276,160 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III. 40 North Latitude Fund LP bought $6.24 million worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) on Thursday, August 15.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 2.96M shares to 3.04 million shares, valued at $8.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 329,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.83M shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Sweden-based Nordea Investment Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Heitman Real Estate Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.57% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Proshare Advsr Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 92,796 shares. Needham Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,000 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Partners has 0.04% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Metropolitan Life Ins Com owns 17,277 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited, Japan-based fund reported 2,260 shares. Moreover, Lederer Assoc Investment Counsel Ca has 0.34% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 1832 Asset Lp reported 351,369 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Management Communications Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Decatur Management owns 12,501 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Copeland Capital Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,644 shares. Uss Inv Management has invested 2.34% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

