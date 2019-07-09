Consolidated Investment Group Holding in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Lowered by $750,200; Sva Plumb Wealth Management Raised Vf (VFC) Holding by $340,302

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 11.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 3,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,859 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 33,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $87.13. About 416,158 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 04/05/2018 – VF SEES FY19 ADJ. EPS $3.48 TO $3.53; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,716 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, down from 31,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $213.55. About 473,412 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $3.94 million activity. MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN also sold $1.04M worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares. Holtz Curtis A. sold 24,926 shares worth $2.14 million.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Apparel Stocks – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “V. F. Corporation: A Dividend For All Seasons – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should We Expect From V.F. Corporation’s (NYSE:VFC) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is V.F. Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VFC) 25% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “VF Corporation Appoints Denny Bruce as Dickies® Global Brand President – Business Wire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Counsel Ltd Ny reported 8,721 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.07% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 93,528 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.03% or 18,965 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.03% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Fragasso Grp Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs Incorporated stated it has 6,886 shares. Huntington Bank has 151,304 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Mitchell Cap Management holds 0.64% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 20,956 shares. 130,769 are owned by Keybank Association Oh. Destination Wealth Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 32 shares. Pennsylvania stated it has 164,524 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 0.12% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 14,183 shares. Nomura Asset has invested 0.07% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Profund Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability has 3,970 shares.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 3,817 shares to 61,402 shares, valued at $9.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Msci Acwi (CWI) by 33,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,836 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Rbf Cap reported 5,000 shares. Kistler stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Alpha Cubed Limited Co invested in 1.26% or 42,954 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 2,140 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Com owns 148,737 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Barrett Asset, a New York-based fund reported 130 shares. Valley Advisers Incorporated stated it has 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 3,046 shares in its portfolio. Cohen & Steers has 13,979 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reported 2,700 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Oak Associates Oh holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 5,100 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank invested in 17,085 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Light Street Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 3.37% or 207,400 shares.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91M for 197.73 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $18.74 million activity. MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold $7.80M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Wednesday, January 9. $6.53 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) was sold by ZUK NIR. BONVANIE RENE had sold 9,330 shares worth $1.87 million on Tuesday, January 15.