Consolidated Investment Group Holding In Centene Del (CNC) Was Has Raised; Veritiv (VRTV) Holder Ajo LP Has Cut Stake

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Veritiv (VRTV) by 36.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 25,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.67% . The institutional investor held 43,489 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $845,000, down from 68,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Veritiv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.99M market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $17.95. About 72,729 shares traded. Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) has declined 51.94% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.94% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTV News: 08/05/2018 – VERITIV 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.00, EST. EPS 38C; 07/03/2018 Veritiv at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 10/04/2018 – Veritiv Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Veritiv Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Veritiv CEO Sees Robust Demand Growth in Packaging (Video); 08/05/2018 – Veritiv 1Q Loss/Shr $1.00; 09/03/2018 – VERITIV CORP VRTV.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 21/04/2018 – DJ Veritiv Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTV); 03/05/2018 – Veritiv Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 37.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 16,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, up from 44,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 4.55M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $23,928 activity.

Analysts await Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 36.67% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.9 per share. VRTV’s profit will be $9.18M for 7.87 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Veritiv Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5,600.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold VRTV shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.63 million shares or 0.82% less from 14.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grp Incorporated holds 0% in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) or 9,706 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc has 285,695 shares. Huntington Bancorporation accumulated 13 shares. 2,581 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Glenmede Na reported 75 shares. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0% in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Co stated it has 13 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De reported 16,332 shares. 414,032 were reported by State Street Corp. Blackrock invested in 0% or 1.96M shares. Baupost Limited Liability Company Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.56M shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested 0% in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% stake. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 164,087 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 681 shares in its portfolio.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nic (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 249,692 shares to 519,503 shares, valued at $8.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $190.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 20,000 shares to 21,600 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 27,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,700 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.