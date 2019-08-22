Consolidated Investment Group Holding in American Tower New (AMT) Lowered by $2.36 Million as Shares Rose; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Boosted Position in Intl Paper Co (IP)

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 44.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 11,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, down from 26,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $227.38. About 1.21 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 35,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 553,528 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.61M, up from 517,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.02. About 2.90 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS REJECTED APPROACH COMPRISED OF CASH AND A MINORITY HOLDING IN THE COMBINED BUSINESS; CITES SUPERIOR PROSPECTS AS INDEPENDENT BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa reaffirms rejection of International Paper approach; 06/03/2018 – International Paper confirms €8.64bn unsolicited approach for Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q EPS $1.74; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER CONFIRMS IT WOULD SEEK A SECONDARY LISTING ON LSE; 06/03/2018 SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – RECEIVED AN UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS “EXECUTED WELL IN A HEAVY OUTAGE QUARTER AND MANAGED THROUGH WEATHER RELATED DISRUPTIONS, DISTRIBUTION CHALLENGES”; 06/03/2018 – RPT-INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects $11B International Paper Offer (Video); 06/03/2018 – Smurfit spurns move by International Paper

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Invest Limited Liability Com reported 0.15% stake. Stephens Inc Ar has 0.09% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 84,958 shares. Cim Invest Mangement accumulated 15,171 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.07% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 7,700 are owned by Spc Fincl Incorporated. The Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Management has invested 0.12% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Heritage Wealth Advisors accumulated 315 shares or 0% of the stock. Blair William And Il has 0.03% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). South Dakota Council has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Art Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 54,400 shares. Comerica Bancorp accumulated 163,285 shares. Ent Fincl Corporation accumulated 1,317 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc owns 29,313 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 1.29 million were reported by Swiss Bank. Mraz Amerine And Inc owns 13,250 shares.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IP Stock’s Earnings Pop Could Reverse Quickly – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Incorporated has 11,500 shares. American Tru Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 8,095 shares. Texas Yale Capital reported 0.16% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Johnson Gp Incorporated Inc has 3,079 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust Company holds 0.53% or 87,779 shares in its portfolio. Tcw Gp invested in 2.74% or 1.45 million shares. Fort Point Cap Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,497 shares stake. British Columbia Management Corp invested in 131,180 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,695 shares stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Com stated it has 295 shares. 430,182 are owned by Axa. First Interstate Bank & Trust holds 0.07% or 1,615 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt stated it has 1,042 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 7,165 shares. Consolidated Gp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 14,700 shares.