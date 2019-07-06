Consolidated Investment Group Has Upped Its Equinix (EQIX) Stake by $1.04 Million; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Position in Heritage Finl Wash (HFWA) by $1.36 Million as Share Price Declined

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) by 10.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 45,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 382,868 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.54 million, down from 428,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Heritage Finl Corp Wash for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $30.11. About 60,083 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 4.47% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $518.18. About 138,913 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold HFWA shares while 46 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 29.64 million shares or 1.76% less from 30.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 61,804 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 38,000 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 33,845 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Millennium Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) or 35,053 shares. 1,329 were accumulated by Fifth Third Commercial Bank. Rothschild Asset Us has invested 0.02% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Barclays Public Ltd Llc accumulated 26,234 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 15,661 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) or 13,397 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc owns 20,741 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $125,755 activity. 711 shares were sold by Spurling David A, worth $22,484.

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 42.86% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $18.45M for 15.06 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 154,800 shares to 588,242 shares, valued at $15.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartfinancial Inc by 37,799 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gagnon Securities Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.79% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.02% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cwm Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 4,400 shares. Connable Office Incorporated reported 0.37% stake. 391,528 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Moreover, Middleton & Incorporated Ma has 0.95% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk has 0.11% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 63,741 shares. Cumberland Prns holds 1,600 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. The California-based Green Street Ltd Liability Co has invested 7.35% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Gagnon Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 15,244 shares or 3.95% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Management owns 1,568 shares. Driehaus Management Lc owns 0.28% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 16,270 shares. Cap Ww Investors holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3.25 million shares. Goldman Sachs accumulated 737,805 shares.

