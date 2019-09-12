Consolidated Investment Group Has Upped Its Centene Del (CNC) Position by $858,000; Wetherby Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Market Value Rose

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 37.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 16,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, up from 44,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 1.90M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 6,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 154,912 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.66 million, up from 148,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $225.4. About 18.53 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – North Carolina Beefs Up Tax Breaks as Apple Scouts New Sites; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 16/04/2018 – No turnaround for Apple in China due to smartphone ‘saturation’: UBS; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 09/04/2018 – Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 02/04/2018 – APPLE MAC CHIP MOVE IS SAID TO BEGIN AS SOON AS 2020; 16/04/2018 – Apple’s Not-Hot HomePod Sounds a Familiar Tune: Fully Charged

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $913.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,731 shares to 87,837 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 32,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,100 shares, and cut its stake in Docusign Inc.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $190.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 15,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 27,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,700 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.