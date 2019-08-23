Consolidated Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Holding in Micron Technology (MU) by $1.90 Million; Coe Capital Management Lifted Its Holding in Target (TGT) by $1.00 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 46,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 137,584 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 183,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $44.78. About 20.61 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 152.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 12,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 20,806 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 8,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $106.32. About 17.11 million shares traded or 202.12% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – CO TO EXPAND SAME-DAY DELIVERY SERVICE FROM MANHATTAN TO ALL 5 BOROUGHS AND SEVERAL OTHER BIG-CITY MARKETS; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CFO SMITH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Comparable Average Transaction Amount Fell 0.6%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Wisconsin; 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES; 15/03/2018 – Officer McNamara Disposes 411 Of Target Corp; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO EXPAND RESTOCK PROGRAM TO ABOUT 40 MARKETS IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement holds 293,733 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 2.96M shares. South Dakota Invest Council owns 59,100 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Limited Liability Com accumulated 188,772 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 350 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.2% or 546,296 shares in its portfolio. Kames Public Limited Liability Co owns 225,598 shares. Moreover, Banque Pictet Cie Sa has 0.06% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 466,245 shares in its portfolio. Clark Estates stated it has 88,000 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsrs Lp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Gradient Investments Limited Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 3,298 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp holds 0.01% or 338,352 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 53,480 shares in its portfolio. Ima Wealth has 60,373 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67 million for 27.30 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 16,155 shares to 22,410 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 7,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,769 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).