Consolidated Investment Group Has Trimmed American Tower New (AMT) Holding as Stock Rose; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Increased Its Retail Opportunity Invts (ROIC) Stake

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 44.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 11,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, down from 26,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $204.59. About 1.29M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Invts (ROIC) by 9.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 79,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 881,084 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.28 million, up from 801,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Retail Opportunity Invts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.97. About 862,555 shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has risen 2.40% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ROIC News: 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY 1Q FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.19 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Oaktree Specialty Lending, Retail Opportunity Investments, WAVE Life Sciences, Siliconw; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.09; 19/04/2018 – DJ Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROIC); 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q Rev $74.4M; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q FFO 30c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.16 TO $1.20; 02/05/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS FILES FOR UP TO $250M SHR OFFER

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos (NYSE:LOW) by 7,065 shares to 6,020 shares, valued at $659,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caseys General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 36,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 587,928 shares, and cut its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.22% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Pitcairn Commerce holds 0.11% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 5,290 shares. Reaves W H And Inc reported 7,724 shares. Duncker Streett And Inc has 39 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bbr Llc holds 1,048 shares. Boys Arnold And Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,370 shares. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 5,941 shares. Moreover, Hartford Invest has 0.32% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 56,313 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora accumulated 350 shares. Cibc World Mkts invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Ima Wealth Inc has 1.1% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 14,444 shares. Findlay Park Prtn Llp reported 68,471 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Motco holds 0.05% or 2,398 shares in its portfolio.

