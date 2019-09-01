Consolidated Investment Group Has Raised Position in Equinix (EQIX) as Stock Value Rose; Churchill Management Maintains Position in Dollar Gen New Com (DG)

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (DG) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 2,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 95,719 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.42 million, up from 92,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $156.09 lastly. It is up 36.56% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $556.28. About 201,553 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 46,325 shares to 137,584 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Great REITs to Bolster Your Portfolio During Global Economic Uncertainty – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “These 5 REITs Paying Up to 7.0% Will Soar as Rates Fall – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Danger: Three 9%-18% REIT Dividends Wont Last Long – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A REIT Fund Checks Out of Hotels – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Davidson holds 1,261 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.1% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Tensile Management Limited Liability Com reported 111,087 shares or 7.06% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Mngmt Lc has 4,089 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Incorporated stated it has 110 shares. Cim Investment Mangement holds 0.35% or 1,984 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.15% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 53,232 were reported by Ci. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc owns 7,141 shares. 36,275 are held by Wedge L LP Nc. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 42,673 shares. 15,244 were accumulated by Gagnon Lc. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.27% or 6,696 shares. 30 were accumulated by Parkside Commercial Bank &.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dollar General: Pricier But Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar General names new COO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Who Had the Better Q2: Dollar General or Dollar Tree? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Fantastic Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE) by 16,232 shares to 274,131 shares, valued at $19.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,391 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE).