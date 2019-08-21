Consolidated Investment Group Has Raised Its Stake in Equinix (EQIX) by $1.04 Million; Longwood Capital Partners Upped Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Stake by $798,000

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $552.1. About 166,664 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 760,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97 million, up from 718,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 82,498 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,926 were accumulated by Voya Management Ltd. Art Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 3,260 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 470,241 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Global Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 2,100 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Alkeon Management Lc invested in 1.11% or 488,904 shares. 8,311 were reported by Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corp. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings Inc accumulated 294,385 shares. Td Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 173,092 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.13% or 108,213 shares in its portfolio. Eii Management Inc owns 921 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Everence Capital owns 1,740 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Bamco Incorporated owns 268,192 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Hahn Cap Ltd Liability reported 0% stake.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 3,100 shares to 28,716 shares, valued at $6.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 43,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 636,933 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).