Consolidated Investment Group Has Raised Its Equinix (EQIX) Position by $1.04 Million; Krensavage Asset Management Increases Position in Mckesson (MCK)

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 3,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 411,655 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.19 million, up from 408,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.88. About 201,583 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 09/04/2018 – MCKESSON, AMERICAN PHARMACY COOPERATIVE IN JV FOR PHARMACIES; 23/04/2018 – McKesson’s Board Clears Itself of Wrongdoing on Opioid Oversight; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Initiative Comprises Multiple Growth Pillars, Includes Comprehensive Review of Operations, Cost Structure; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $13.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 26/04/2018 – Main Street: McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 15/05/2018 – McKesson Directors Must Face Investor Suit Over Opioid Shipments; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: McKesson board exonerates execs from opioid crisis, but the Teamsters cry foul

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $556.08. About 50,300 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 11,998 shares to 14,700 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,911 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Plymouth Industrial (PLYM) Signs Lease for Creekside Property – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Highwoods Announces Market Rotation Plan – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 A-Rated Stocks Under $10 – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “REIT ETF (ICF) Hits a 52-Week High – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “WashREIT Completes Sales of Power Center Assets – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp invested in 0.05% or 14,084 shares. 7,157 are held by Tuttle Tactical Mgmt. Cap Intll Limited Ca stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 27,170 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp stated it has 0.17% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Private Ocean Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 4 shares. 18,912 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. 90 were reported by Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Ems Ltd Partnership owns 530 shares. 956,036 are held by Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership. Dubuque Savings Bank And Trust Co owns 13 shares. Fmr Llc reported 2.66 million shares. New York-based Allen Inv Ltd has invested 1.3% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Stifel Corporation holds 0.05% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 36,570 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Bank & Trust has 0.14% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 12,507 shares.