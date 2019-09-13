Consolidated Investment Group Has Lowered Its Prologis (PLD) Stake; Mig Capital Trimmed Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Holding

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 51.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 15,000 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock rose 3.88%. The Consolidated Investment Group Llc holds 14,000 shares with $1.12 million value, down from 29,000 last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $53.04B valuation. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $84.04. About 1.65 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn

Mig Capital Llc decreased Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) stake by 50.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mig Capital Llc sold 456,236 shares as Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH)’s stock declined 14.76%. The Mig Capital Llc holds 445,789 shares with $23.91M value, down from 902,025 last quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L now has $11.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.42. About 1.55M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.02, EST. $1.02; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology Platform

Among 2 analysts covering ProLogis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ProLogis has $8900 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.67’s average target is -2.82% below currents $84.04 stock price. ProLogis had 11 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) on Tuesday, August 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prologis to redeem all 1.375% notes due 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Prologis Announces Redemption of 1.375% Notes due 2020 – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Prologis Euro Finance LLC Prices â‚¬1.8 Billion of Guaranteed Notes Due 2027, 2031 and 2049 – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Giant ads on Loudoun warehouse rooftops will require regulatory wheeling and dealing – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 22.59 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fin Group holds 12.40M shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset has 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Raymond James Associates has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Franklin Inc owns 0.03% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 795,975 shares. Resolution Ltd accumulated 13.52% or 5.10 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 597,413 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Covington Investment Advisors, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,157 shares. Fil invested in 0.07% or 601,312 shares. Greenleaf holds 6,106 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. L S Inc has 0.54% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc, California-based fund reported 7.73M shares. Meritage stated it has 0.07% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Yhb Inv Inc owns 29,211 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership owns 135,072 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NCLH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 198.65 million shares or 0.28% more from 198.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Gru Ltd invested in 3,600 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Morgan Stanley holds 392,724 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Channing Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 144,527 shares. Blackrock accumulated 14.18 million shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group, a Maine-based fund reported 320,432 shares. Bamco New York holds 0.24% or 1.12M shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 136 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 131 shares. Qci Asset Ny invested in 0% or 100 shares. 113 were reported by Ftb Advisors. Principal Financial Gp Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Moreover, Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 8,811 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has $7700 highest and $6000 lowest target. $66’s average target is 21.28% above currents $54.42 stock price. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, May 14 by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, May 10 by Nomura. The rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research to “Buy” on Friday, August 9. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19 with “Buy”. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, August 9. SunTrust maintained the shares of NCLH in report on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, August 19. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 10.

More notable recent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Madison Square Garden (MSG) to Post Q4 Earnings: What’s Up? – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Likely to Shape Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NCLH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 8, 2019 : KDP, KHC, LNG, MGA, CAH, VIAB, PNW, NCLH, EPAM, NICE, LSXMK, OGE – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.