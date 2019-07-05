Consolidated Investment Group Has Increased Equinix (EQIX) Stake by $1.04 Million; Anthem (ANTM) Stock Declined While Par Capital Management Decreased by $15.79 Million Its Holding

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $517.62. About 111,463 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 73.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $284.13. About 691,992 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Truecar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 1.54 million shares to 9.82 million shares, valued at $65.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc by 56,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 756,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 15.38 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 10,000 shares to 29,000 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 43,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 636,933 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Mgmt Ca stated it has 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ejf Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Chartist Ca holds 563 shares. Eminence Capital LP holds 2.4% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 355,878 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 306,349 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Connable Office Inc has invested 0.37% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Selkirk Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5.04% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 3,252 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins. Marlowe Prtn Lp owns 26,636 shares. 930 were reported by Campbell & Co Invest Adviser Ltd Liability. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 0.15% stake. Moreover, Motco has 0.02% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 501 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Nomura Asset Management Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 14,313 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $6.89 million activity. The insider STROHMEYER KARL sold 3,867 shares worth $1.47M. Meyers Charles J also sold $2.15M worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Tuesday, January 15. Shares for $1.06M were sold by TAYLOR KEITH D. Campbell Michael Earl had sold 962 shares worth $366,798 on Tuesday, January 15. Shares for $1.35 million were sold by Schwartz Eric on Tuesday, January 15.