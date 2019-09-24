Consolidated Investment Group Has Increased Centene Del (CNC) Holding by $858,000 as Market Value Rose; As National (NNN) Valuation Declined, Ubs Oconnor Has Trimmed Stake by $773.67 Million

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 37.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 16,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, up from 44,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.19B market cap company. It closed at $46.39 lastly. It is down 19.49% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in National (NNN) by 37.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The hedge fund held 24,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 billion, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in National for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $55.97. About 869,334 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $190.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 20,000 shares to 21,600 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,098 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridges Invest Management Inc holds 0.01% or 6,226 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). New York-based Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.08% or 33,900 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp accumulated 104,535 shares. Moneta Group Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 277,324 shares. 20,247 were accumulated by Parkside Finance Bancorporation And. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 80,322 are held by Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc. Camarda Ltd Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 612 shares. Lpl Financial Lc accumulated 78,542 shares. Leavell Mngmt Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 16,084 shares. Apg Asset Nv owns 128,326 shares. Monetary Management Grp Inc holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 41,339 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate holds 0% or 504 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NNN’s profit will be $113.60 million for 20.28 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by National Retail Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.47% EPS growth.