Consolidated Investment Group Has Decreased Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake; 0 Analysts Bullish Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)

Among 3 analysts covering Ironwood Pharma (NASDAQ:IRWD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ironwood Pharma has $16 highest and $13 lowest target. $14.33’s average target is 49.27% above currents $9.6 stock price. Ironwood Pharma had 5 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 27 to “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”. See Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) latest ratings:

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 17.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 5,000 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Consolidated Investment Group Llc holds 22,815 shares with $6.70 million value, down from 27,815 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $119.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $297.65. About 1.05 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 05/04/2018 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 25.84 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 3.14% above currents $297.65 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 13 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $31000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 18. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 23 report. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Tuesday, July 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by BTIG Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Needham. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 22.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. The firm markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States and Constella name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout under ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names. It currently has negative earnings. It has collaboration agreements with Allergan plc and AstraZeneca AB to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, CIC, and other GI conditions in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Macau; and license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, chronic constipation, and other GI conditions in Japan.

The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 2.04 million shares traded or 8.73% up from the average. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Both Businesses to Be Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass; 01/05/2018 – Under pressure, Peter Hecht splits Ironwood into two biotechs, spinning out an R&D operation $IRWD; 14/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “FOR” IRONWOOD DIRECTOR NOMINEES ON WHITE PROXY CARD; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sees Separation Completed in 1H 2019; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals plans to separate into two entities next year; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals said biotech activist investor Alex Denner of Sarissa Capital hopes to join its board; 03/05/2018 – Ironwood and Allergan Announce Settlement With Aurobindo Pharma Resolving Linzess (Linaclotide) Patent Litigation; 03/05/2018 – lronwood and Allergan Announce Settlement with Aurobindo Pharma Resolving LINZESS® (linaclotide) Patent Litigation; 03/05/2018 – IRONWOOD & ALLERGAN REPORT SETTLEMENT WITH AUROBINDO PHARMA; 23/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Clinical Data for lW-3718 in Persistent Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) at Digestive Disease Week® 2018