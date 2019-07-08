Consolidated Investment Group Has Decreased Its American Tower New (AMT) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Nokota Management LP Increased Its Holding in Masco (MAS) by $13.57 Million as Share Value Rose

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 44.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 11,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, down from 26,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $208.57. About 439,903 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 139.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 347,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 597,931 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.51 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 579,669 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2019 Second Quarter – Business Wire” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bank Of America Upgrades Owens, Lifts Price Target To $72 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Behr Paint Reveals 2020 Color Trends Palette, Forecasting Revitalizing Appeal Across the Globe – PRNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Masco Corporation Announces Intention to Pursue Divestitures of Cabinetry and Windows Businesses – Business Wire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The owns 55,893 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 443,892 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Creative Planning reported 21,957 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 20,713 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Hallmark Cap Management Inc holds 11,725 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pettee Invsts owns 0.32% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 12,731 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 547,799 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Incorporated accumulated 1.31M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Icon Advisers Inc has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 438 are owned by City Communication. Raymond James Fincl Advisors holds 66,596 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bonness Enterp has 1.09% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Btc reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Inc Adv reported 5,990 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 500,000 shares to 2.50 million shares, valued at $68.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 669,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $10.67 million activity. $1.19M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P on Tuesday, January 22. Another trade for 51,203 shares valued at $8.45 million was made by Bartlett Thomas A on Friday, January 18.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.