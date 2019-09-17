Consolidated Investment Group Has Cut Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding By $1.47 Million; Brandywine Global Investment Management Cut Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) stake by 3.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 13,314 shares as Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 409,321 shares with $32.72 million value, down from 422,635 last quarter. Progressive Corp Ohio now has $43.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $73.82. About 2.15 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 17.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 5,000 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Consolidated Investment Group Llc holds 22,815 shares with $6.70M value, down from 27,815 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $117.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $292.48. About 1.03 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thermo Fisher to develop companion diagnostic for Lilly’s selpercatinib – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Danaher (DHR) Said Among Firms Eyeing KKR’s (KKR) LGC – Bloomberg (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 4.96% above currents $292.48 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 13 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by BTIG Research. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32000 target in Thursday, May 23 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Tuesday, July 16. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 22. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. Barclays Capital maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Monday, March 18. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $300 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Parsec has 0.04% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Greystone Managed Investments invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 3,273 are held by Private Company Na. Millennium Mngmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 444,332 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability invested in 800 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 53,293 shares. Palisade Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Nj has invested 0.04% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,716 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Company reported 9,004 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 4,203 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares, Hawaii-based fund reported 12,528 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Company has 422,545 shares. City Holdg holds 0% or 122 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Llc has invested 0.35% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Diker Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.16% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 25.39 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $85.71’s average target is 16.11% above currents $73.82 stock price. Progressive had 13 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by B. Riley & Co. Janney Capital initiated The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight”. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by UBS. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, September 12. Credit Suisse maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $84 target.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased Universal Stainless & Alloy (NASDAQ:USAP) stake by 152,400 shares to 188,534 valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Haynes International Inc (NASDAQ:HAYN) stake by 75,917 shares and now owns 215,755 shares. Solaris Oilfield Infrstr Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duncker Streett Inc has invested 0.22% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Griffin Asset Management Inc owns 1,350 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.25% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Camarda Advsr Limited Liability Co invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Renaissance Group Ltd Liability Corp invested in 341,952 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Mai Management owns 4,093 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.22% or 411,252 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited reported 5,033 shares stake. Illinois-based Barbara Oil Communications has invested 0.53% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 152,900 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc holds 4,851 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. British Columbia Invest Corporation holds 0.15% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 228,978 shares. Orleans Mngmt La accumulated 20,247 shares or 1.22% of the stock.