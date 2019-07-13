Consolidated Investment Group Has Cut Prologis (PLD) Position by $710,000; Stock Price Rose; Novare Capital Management Boosted Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Position by $328,500

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $80.03. About 3.07 million shares traded or 37.32% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 13,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,384 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, up from 154,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.2. About 3.82 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 20/03/2018 – Brian Lamb Named One of the Top 100 Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America; 21/05/2018 – MITCH FEIGER TO BE CHAIRMAN, CEO OF FIFTH THIRD CHICAGO; 24/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion at Navy Pier Opens for Business; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 10-Q: As of March 31, As Calculated Under Basel III Approach, CET1 Capital Ratio Was 10.82%; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third to Buy MB Financial; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD COULD SHUT 40-50 BRANCHES IN MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to Merge With MB Fincl, Inc. Creating a Leading Retail and Comml Franchise in the Attractive Chicago Market; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp pays $4.7 bln for MB Financial’s Chicago muscle; 19/03/2018 – Jude Schramm to Lead Fifth Third Bancorp Technology Organization; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – FOR COST SAVINGS, PERSONNEL REDUCTIONS TO OCCUR PREDOMINANTLY IN NON-CLIENT FACING ROLES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa owns 0.01% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 84,087 shares. Brandes Investment Prtnrs Ltd Partnership owns 82,891 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Alpine Glob Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 59,409 shares. Fsi Group Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 8.09% or 297,091 shares. First Financial In owns 1,542 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 0.07% or 7,151 shares. Crawford Counsel Inc owns 9,863 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.04% or 144,800 shares in its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Limited Company Il accumulated 87,638 shares. Icon Advisers, Colorado-based fund reported 124,602 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 29 shares. Savant Capital Ltd holds 0.07% or 14,250 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 210,305 shares stake. Raymond James & Associate reported 463,465 shares.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr Fincl Select (XLF) by 19,831 shares to 25,325 shares, valued at $651,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 4,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,178 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Lc holds 0.17% or 145,412 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated reported 13.57M shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank owns 594,784 shares. Raymond James has 20,701 shares. Pinnacle Associates holds 0.1% or 61,291 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 189,816 shares. Kentucky Retirement Fund invested in 0.2% or 12,533 shares. Gideon Advisors reported 9,743 shares stake. Brookfield Asset Management owns 0.59% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 1.94M shares. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Brown Advisory holds 0.02% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 83,954 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has 5,435 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 0.04% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated reported 71,193 shares. The United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.05% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. PLD’s profit will be $485.71M for 25.98 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.48% EPS growth.