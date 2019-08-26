Consolidated Investment Group Has Boosted Its Stake in Equinix (EQIX) by $1.04 Million; Icon Advisers Stake in Eog Resources (EOG) Has Trimmed by $2.43 Million

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 25,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 111,500 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61 million, down from 137,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $72.15. About 98,078 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $556.44. About 8,983 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Digital Realty (DLR) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “WPT Industrial REIT Announces Second Quarter Results – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Undercover Yields Up to 8.3% That the Computers Overlooked – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 29, 2019 : ILMN, NXPI, NTR, SBAC, WCN, ARE, ACGL, SSNC, ITUB, VNO, RE, PKI – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Urgent Dividend Buy! 5 REITs Ready for 114% Returns – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City reported 219 shares stake. Connable Office has invested 0.37% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Aviva Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Kistler reported 0% stake. Ww Asset Management owns 6,809 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 311,273 shares. Moreover, Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc has 0.02% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 110 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 24,038 shares. Capital holds 0.31% or 1.58 million shares in its portfolio. 23,470 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity. Fil Ltd holds 114,091 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Limited has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Mutual Of America Cap Limited owns 21,165 shares. Voya Management Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 30,926 shares. 502 are held by Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 14,000 shares to 49,795 shares, valued at $8.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This Oil Stock Continues to Make Its Case That It’s One of the Best in the Business – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EOG Resources Inc (EOG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Which Big Oil & Gas Stock Is the Prettiest Pig at the Carnival? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG) by 15,800 shares to 29,100 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wfc 7 1/2 12/31/49 Pfd by 4,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Spo (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Ltd Com reported 165,303 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 1.72M shares. Loomis Sayles And LP has invested 0.07% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Monetary Mgmt Gru has invested 0.54% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company reported 19,365 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amarillo Bank holds 0.29% or 7,864 shares. Papp L Roy And owns 0.29% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 16,985 shares. Creative Planning reported 40,317 shares. Profund Advsrs Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 21,449 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 264,614 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Riverhead Lc holds 14,299 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Group holds 0.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 33,499 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.15% or 30,600 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.1% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 25,971 are held by Brinker Cap.