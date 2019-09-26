Consolidated Investment Group Has Boosted Its Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $1.01 Million as Stock Price Declined; Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Lifted Its Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holding by $1.79 Million as Share Price Declined

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 162,110 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.56M, up from 151,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $162.42. About 839,375 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Net $227.4M

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 38.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 21,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68M, up from 15,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $459.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $176.66. About 11.66M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 17/03/2018 – Alibaba’s plan to launch Alipay-style payment in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 24/04/2018 – SLYNGSTAD: ALIBABA, TENCENT PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT IN WORLD; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 10/04/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial To Raise $9 Bln and Become the World’s Biggest Unicorn; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo has raised $866 million in new funding led by Alibaba; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James And Assocs invested 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Regions Fin owns 3,386 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Serv Incorporated invested 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Castleark Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.01% or 1,630 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Limited reported 575,725 shares. Frontier Cap Com Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.47% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr reported 42,400 shares. Us Fincl Bank De has 72,012 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.05% or 477,379 shares. Moreover, Alps Advisors has 0.01% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 6,871 shares. Natixis has 0.03% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Com has 4,167 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Whittier Tru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rockwell Automation: A Powerful Investment Compounding Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Rockwell Automation Slumped 17.6% in May – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $490.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 4,200 shares to 193,150 shares, valued at $15.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 27,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,665 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $190.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 27,800 shares to 22,700 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,600 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This Connection Between Alibaba and TikTok Means Big Bucks for BABA Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Baidu vs. Alibaba – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) unveils new technology – Live Trading News” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks Where Short Sellers Are Throwing In The Towel – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BABA Stock Remains a Great Way to Play Megatrends in China – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.