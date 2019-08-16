Consolidated Investment Group Has Boosted Equinix (EQIX) Stake by $1.04 Million; As Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Shares Rose, Lathrop Investment Management Upped Stake

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $6.46 during the last trading session, reaching $546.34. About 319,964 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 6,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 55,205 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11 million, up from 48,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $250.08. About 393,315 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 10,000 shares to 29,000 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 21,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

