Consolidated Investment Group Has Boosted Equinix (EQIX) Holding by $1.04 Million; Market Value Rose; Summit Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Valuation Declined

Summit Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 43.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Asset Management Llc bought 194 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $13.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.12. About 3.81M shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Journal: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 09/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Reorganizes Series-Development Team Under Jennifer Salke, Names Albert Cheng Co-Head of TV; 19/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items. Via @DelRey:; 29/03/2018 – Trump lashes out at Amazon over retail disruption, taxes; 26/03/2018 – Amazon signs distribution deal with French retailer Casino; 04/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s war on Jeff Bezos is more than just bluster; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s cloud-based security platform could attract Amazon, Google #Disruptor50; 29/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 15/05/2018 – Amazon spokesperson Drew Herdener said that Seattle city revenue growth over the last 7 years “far outpaces the Seattle population increase over the same time period. The city does not have a revenue problem – it has a spending efficiency problem; 19/03/2018 – Adweek: Amazon Is Finding It Must Learn About Its Customers to Succeed in Retail

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $6.46 during the last trading session, reaching $546.34. About 319,964 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest Mngmt reported 2.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tctc Holdg Limited Co owns 5,528 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 2.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Harding Loevner LP holds 1.16% or 138,488 shares in its portfolio. Macroview Investment Mgmt holds 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 6 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc reported 0.07% stake. Markel reported 93,237 shares. 4,642 are held by Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Putnam Fl Mgmt invested 2.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sprott Inc invested in 120 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Chatham Cap Grp has 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 241 shares. Missouri-based Parkside Bancshares Tru has invested 0.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Navellier & Assocs Inc accumulated 1.01% or 3,660 shares. New York-based Duquesne Family Office Lc has invested 5.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). South State owns 8,205 shares.

Summit Asset Management Llc, which manages about $203.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 5,991 shares to 7,207 shares, valued at $374,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miles Capital reported 947 shares stake. Dubuque Commercial Bank & holds 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 13 shares. Mackenzie reported 1,358 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Duff And Phelps Inv Mgmt owns 51,714 shares. Lederer & Assoc Investment Counsel Ca holds 0.34% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 813 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited has invested 0.09% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 802 are owned by New Amsterdam Prns Ltd Company Ny. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.09% or 24,038 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Agf Investments America reported 10,929 shares. Huntington Bancshares reported 17,417 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth holds 0.01% or 34 shares. Carroll Finance Assoc invested in 0% or 33 shares.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 21,100 shares to 50,500 shares, valued at $14.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,795 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

