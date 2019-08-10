Consolidated Investment Group Decreased Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake by $750,200; International Business Machine (IBM) Shareholder Beddow Capital Management Decreased Its Stake as Stock Price Rose

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 7,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 62,712 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85 million, down from 69,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 5.11M shares traded or 38.99% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 30/03/2018 – IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel Chief; 16/03/2018 – IBM – UNVEILED A NEW DATA SCIENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-IBM Germany to sell parts of services ops to Bechtle -Wirtschaftswoche; 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q; 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 28,716 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, down from 31,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.19. About 628,148 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Palo Alto Networks To Acquire Demisto For Security Orchestration – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Simple Reasons to Buy Palo Alto Networks – The Motley Fool” published on September 28, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “6 Big Growth ETFs to Buy For the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Costco, Dollar General, Palo Alto Networks, Uber and More Top Earnings Due This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on May 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Palo Alto Networks a Buy-the-Dip Candidate After a 25% Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $26.03 million for 199.25 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Tru Commerce owns 1,863 shares. Bb&T reported 5,943 shares. United Services Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Johnson Investment Counsel Inc owns 5,378 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 10,972 shares. Vanguard Incorporated invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 30,754 were accumulated by Sphera Funds Mgmt Ltd. Gradient Invests holds 0.04% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 2,853 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,014 shares. Regal Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,023 shares. Blackrock holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 5.45 million shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman accumulated 1.37% or 34,669 shares. Catalyst Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 3,150 shares. Johnson Inc stated it has 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Bangor Natl Bank invested in 0.33% or 7,134 shares.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.68 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ally Fincl has 1.24% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.31% or 34,926 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake. Interocean Ltd Liability reported 8,389 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Coastline Tru Company holds 0.15% or 7,168 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup invested in 381,958 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Parametric Lc has 3.24 million shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Neumann Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.2% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,200 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 3.43 million shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 5,814 shares. Cordasco Fin Networks holds 791 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Ironwood Ltd Liability invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.17% or 269,074 shares. Westpac reported 143,595 shares. Moreover, Birinyi Assocs Incorporated has 0.18% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,912 shares.