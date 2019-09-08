Consolidated Investment Group Decreased Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Shareholder Invesco LTD Has Boosted Kaman (KAMN) Holding

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Kaman Corp (KAMN) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 10,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The institutional investor held 353,160 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64M, up from 342,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Kaman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.18. About 212,633 shares traded or 47.96% up from the average. Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) has declined 2.54% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KAMN News: 07/05/2018 – KAMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 46C; 02/04/2018 – Bryan Larson Appointed Senior VP, Finance and Administration; 07/05/2018 – Kaman 1Q EPS 50c; 05/03/2018 Kaman Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP SEES 2018 DISTRIBUTION SALES OF $1,110.0 MLN TO $1,160.0 MLN; 05/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 16.79% STAKE IN KAMAN CORPORATION; 02/04/2018 – KAMAN DISTRIBUTION GROUP SAYS BRYAN LARSON APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE & ADMINISTRATION; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP SEES 2018 AEROSPACE SALES OF $750.0 MLN TO $780.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP – REVISED 2018 OUTLOOK; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kaman Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAMN)

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 28,716 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, down from 31,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $215.92. About 2.54 million shares traded or 89.78% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd Liability holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 533,592 shares. Strs Ohio owns 423,855 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2,436 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Management Llc holds 3,495 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Co reported 896 shares stake. Myriad Asset Mngmt Limited holds 75,000 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 470 shares stake. Swiss Bancorp stated it has 0.1% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has 999,285 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Geode Ltd owns 857,606 shares. Ipswich Mgmt holds 0.07% or 864 shares. Fisher Asset Management Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0.04% or 7,311 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Mgmt Lc reported 1,878 shares.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold KAMN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 24.28 million shares or 4.22% less from 25.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 61,517 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 26,672 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% or 49,656 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fin Advisors accumulated 100 shares. Bbt Capital Mgmt Llc has 5,618 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Cwm holds 0% in Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) or 13 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 1.39M shares. Natixis holds 0% or 3,562 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.06% in Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN). Shine Invest Advisory Svcs invested in 0.04% or 1,343 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1,580 shares or 0% of the stock. Nevada-based Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated has invested 0% in Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN). Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 21,343 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Federated Investors Pa reported 168,603 shares.