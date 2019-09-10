Consolidated Investment Group Decreased Its Micron Technology (MU) Stake by $1.90 Million; Share Value Rose; As Radware LTD (RDWR) Share Price Rose, Holder Ion Asset Management LTD Decreased Holding by $4.58 Million

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 46,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 137,584 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 183,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 11.18 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 176,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72M, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.44. About 13,963 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks; 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $431.37 million for 29.68 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. RDWR’s profit will be $4.70 million for 61.10 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Radware Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $38.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.