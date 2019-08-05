Consolidated Investment Group Decreased Its American Tower New (AMT) Holding as Valuation Rose; Credicorp LTD (BAP) Shareholder Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Decreased Position by $24.94 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 104,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 585,744 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.55 million, down from 690,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $209.56. About 78,222 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 44.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 11,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, down from 26,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $215.85. About 561,427 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Management Limited stated it has 123,983 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.08% or 20,041 shares in its portfolio. First Advsr Limited Partnership holds 364,955 shares. Maryland Cap Mgmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,090 shares. Northside Limited Liability Corporation has 1,180 shares. Iowa National Bank holds 9,434 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Jefferies Lc invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Inc, California-based fund reported 638,882 shares. Principal Financial Group reported 2.36 million shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Lc holds 47,259 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. Harber Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 25,502 shares. Lmr Partners Llp has invested 0.06% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And stated it has 1.17% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 313 were reported by Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Company.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Class C by 51,266 shares to 11.42 million shares, valued at $222.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Latin America Class A by 74,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

More notable recent Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Credicorp Ltd. announces the appointment of new Investor Relations Officer (IRO) – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Creidcorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s â€œ4Q18 quiet periodâ€ NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s â€œ1Q19 quiet periodâ€ NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 2Q19 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.