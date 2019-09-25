Consolidated Investment Group Cut Stake in Prologis (PLD) by $1.20 Million; Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Raised Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) as Share Value Declined

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 51.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, down from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 462,998 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 85.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 24,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 53,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10 million, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $44.69. About 3.42 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.91M for 22.83 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

