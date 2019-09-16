Consolidated Investment Group Cut Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding by $1.94 Million as Valuation Rose; As Wsfs Financial Common (WSFS) Stock Price Declined, Holder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.52 Million

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Wsfs Financial Corp Common (WSFS) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The hedge fund held 339,106 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.01 million, down from 376,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wsfs Financial Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 107,911 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Lisa Brubaker Named Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP; 07/05/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions; 05/04/2018 WSFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.16, EST. 76C; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes 4c/Shr Gain for Fraud Recover; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 21/04/2018 – DJ WSFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSFS); 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Net $37.4M

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 48.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 21,600 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, down from 41,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $109.21. About 1.66M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Profit Rises, Sees More Growth in FY19; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B; 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS

Analysts await WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 6.25% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WSFS’s profit will be $47.85M for 12.71 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by WSFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.27% EPS growth.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mdt (NYSE:MDT) by 60,050 shares to 144,198 shares, valued at $14.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc Common by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,601 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.79, from 2.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold WSFS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 41.40 million shares or 2.99% more from 40.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 5,860 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 202,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Us Retail Bank De has invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). 10,080 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Minerva Advsr Lc owns 9,057 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Penn Mngmt reported 156,431 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 10,640 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Rothschild Communications Asset Management Us invested in 297,863 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Fort Washington Investment Inc Oh owns 339,106 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 13,144 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Bowling Port Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.23% or 34,282 shares in its portfolio.

