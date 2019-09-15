Consolidated Investment Group Cut Its Prologis (PLD) Holding by $1.20 Million; Valuation Rose; W & T Offshore (WTI) Holder Rafferty Asset Management Has Raised Its Position

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) by 138.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 232,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.66% . The institutional investor held 400,428 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99 million, up from 167,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in W & T Offshore Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $612.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.64. About 3.63M shares traded or 48.31% up from the average. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 36.04% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 12/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE INC – UPON INVESTOR GROUP ACHIEVING CERTAIN RETURN THRESHOLDS, W&T’S SHARE OF WELL NET REVENUE INCREASES TO 38.4%; 07/05/2018 – WT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN NET PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR 9-MTH; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore: Investor Group and Company Agree to $230.5M Initial Capital Commitment; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore: Chairman/CEO Tracy Krohn Will Inves; 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team with Veteran Chief Accounting Officer Karen Acree; 12/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE – ANTICIPATED PROJECT LEVEL COMMITMENT FOR DRILLING PROGRAM OF UP TO $419.6 MLN; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Expects Project-Level Commitment of Up to $419.6M for 14 Identified Projects; 19/04/2018 – DJ W&T Offshore Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTI); 07/05/2018 – WT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 8422.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE RESULTING FROM SLOWDOWN OF PROGRESS OF CERTAIN PROJECTS; 02/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 3.3 TO 3.6 MMBOE

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 51.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, down from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $84.19. About 1.58 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $5.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 43,520 shares to 26,580 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 7,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,379 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.74 million activity. KROHN TRACY W bought $460,000 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) on Friday, July 12. 1,850 shares were bought by Ghauri Shahid, worth $8,307 on Thursday, August 8. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $51,000 was bought by KATZ STUART B. $30,380 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) was bought by BOULET VIRGINIA.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold WTI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 80.33 million shares or 3.99% less from 83.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 89,066 shares. Systematic Limited Partnership holds 0.03% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) or 179,180 shares. Merian (Uk) Limited reported 613,211 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 123,300 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 183,200 shares. Trexquant Lp reported 90,079 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 23,612 shares. Ftb Incorporated reported 249 shares. Moreover, Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 797,325 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 88,459 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company invested in 17,914 shares or 0% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management Lc has 83,300 shares. Columbia Pacific Advisors Lc holds 4.27% or 401,175 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement owns 144,963 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Grp Inc holds 0% or 59,868 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95M for 22.63 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 340,028 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 176,029 shares. 36,900 were reported by Fayez Sarofim And Co. Gotham Asset Management Lc accumulated 143,386 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 2,602 shares. Heitman Real Securities Limited Liability Company has invested 6.57% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Valley Natl Advisers Inc reported 41 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 82.77 million shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cibc Ww Markets Corp, New York-based fund reported 463,821 shares. Qs Investors Llc holds 0.04% or 43,464 shares. Synovus Financial holds 0.01% or 8,322 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 1.05 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Cambridge Tru has invested 1.41% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Raymond James Advsrs invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).