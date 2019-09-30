Consolidated Investment Group Cut Its Position in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by $1.94 Million as Market Value Rose; Voya Finl (VOYA) Share Value Rose While Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Holding

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 21,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68M, up from 153,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.58. About 169,640 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 48.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 21,600 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, down from 41,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $108.68. About 1.39M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Rev $8.14B; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic Received FDA Approval for IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon; 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 09/05/2018 – Data Reinforce Reduced Complications with Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System Over Traditional Pacemakers in Real-World Use; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Vascular- Medtronic DxTerity(TM) Diagnostic Catheter, JL 4.0, 6F, REF DXT5JL40; 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold VOYA shares while 123 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 139.55 million shares or 3.86% less from 145.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Moreover, Penn Cap Mgmt Co has 0.47% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corp owns 0.03% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 158,639 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa owns 12,070 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 69,395 shares. Bp Pcl has invested 0.03% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 4,809 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Victory Capital Management has 0.05% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.03% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Pictet Asset invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 5,826 shares. 2.67 million were accumulated by Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability. Paloma Mngmt stated it has 0.05% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 25,090 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 187,566 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $100,557 activity.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman swaps Prudential for Voya on Conviction List – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Voya Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:VOYA) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund declares $0.04 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Voya Prime Rate Trust declares $0.026 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Financial Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $4.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 1.78 million shares to 256,485 shares, valued at $12.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (Call) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miracle Mile Advsr holds 0.08% or 10,474 shares in its portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Limited Liability owns 87,190 shares or 2.15% of their US portfolio. Hyman Charles D holds 2,465 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Amer Research Mngmt owns 600 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 128,746 shares. Cambridge holds 257,752 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.28% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 1.03 million are owned by Hexavest. Comgest Sas owns 2.53M shares. 30,000 are owned by Sivik Healthcare Llc. The California-based Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel has invested 0.13% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Northpointe Ltd accumulated 13,376 shares. D E Shaw And Com reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability Com reported 73 shares. South State has 0.03% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 2,873 shares.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Surgical Synergy(SM) is Advanced with Range of New Procedural Solutions Unveiled at NASS 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Note On Medtronic plc’s (NYSE:MDT) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Green Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.