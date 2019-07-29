Consolidated Investment Group Cut Holding in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) as Market Value Declined; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shares Rose While 13D Management Has Cut Position

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,716 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, down from 31,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $227.03. About 867,667 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $66.5. About 842,009 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $16.87 million activity. The insider ZUK NIR sold $6.53 million. On Tuesday, February 12 Klarich Lee sold $1.68M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 7,500 shares.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91 million for 210.21 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Klingenstein Fields & Llc has 1.52% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Stephens Invest Grp Inc Limited Co holds 0.53% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 107,132 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.39% or 6,220 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1.13 million shares. Gideon Capital Advsr owns 3,559 shares. 2,060 were accumulated by Psagot Investment House Limited. Stifel reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 158,204 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Company owns 2,290 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv reported 78,549 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Cambridge Trust has invested 1.36% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Regions Fin holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 54,438 shares. 102,456 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. North Star Inv Mngmt reported 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Monetta Financial Svcs has invested 0.53% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 681,853 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 55,092 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Brigade Mgmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 328,500 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp accumulated 276,512 shares. Utah Retirement Sys owns 0.06% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 43,513 shares. Moreover, Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) has 1.15% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 55,294 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 5,838 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 13,802 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Legacy Prtn invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 1,061 are held by Whittier. Advisory Research has invested 0.53% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Fred Alger Management Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 213 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company reported 98,922 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) invested in 0.04% or 400 shares.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $332.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX) by 106,035 shares to 418,974 shares, valued at $13.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 21,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 534,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Welbilt Inc.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $38.61 million for 110.83 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.