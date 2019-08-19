Consolidated Investment Group Cut By $2.36 Million Its American Tower New (AMT) Holding; Mig Capital Has Decreased Groupon (GRPN) Position By $2.16 Million

Mig Capital Llc decreased Groupon Inc (GRPN) stake by 4.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mig Capital Llc sold 720,280 shares as Groupon Inc (GRPN)’s stock declined 13.46%. The Mig Capital Llc holds 16.28M shares with $57.80 million value, down from 17.00M last quarter. Groupon Inc now has $1.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.36. About 6.27 million shares traded or 23.85% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses; 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Groupon Renews Lease for Kentucky Goods Fulfillment Center; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 21/04/2018 – DJ Groupon Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRPN); 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED $300 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 03/05/2018 – Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 44.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 11,998 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Consolidated Investment Group Llc holds 14,700 shares with $2.90 million value, down from 26,698 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $98.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $222.93. About 1.68M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0% stake. 179,750 were accumulated by Stifel Fin Corp. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Mig Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 16.28 million shares or 7.84% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Llc accumulated 75,212 shares. Aqr Cap Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Citigroup owns 196,770 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of owns 50,500 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 375,971 shares. Zacks Mgmt stated it has 202,591 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 601 shares. Geode Cap Limited Company holds 5.20 million shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Mig Capital Llc increased Cogent Communications Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) stake by 113,801 shares to 989,801 valued at $53.70M in 2019Q1. It also upped Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 11,800 shares and now owns 488,300 shares. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Tower has $22500 highest and $167 lowest target. $205.33’s average target is -7.89% below currents $222.93 stock price. American Tower had 18 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Macquarie Research maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $210 target. Morgan Stanley maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $185 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, June 7 by UBS. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 15 with “Overweight”. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets.