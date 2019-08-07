Consolidated Investment Group Continues to Hold Stake in Equinix (EQIX); Personal Capital Advisors Boosted Its Ormat Technologies (ORA) Stake by $569,140; Market Value Rose

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 118,635 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54 million, up from 108,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $64.53. About 160,507 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N – IMPACT OF RESTATEMENT IS PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE; 16/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT SAYS EXTENDED SHUTDOWN COULD HAVE MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT; 16/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies Reports Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – TAKING ELECTRICITY GENERATION OFFLINE TO SECURE PUNA FACILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH EMERGENCY RESPONSE PLAN; 22/05/2018 – Ormat Announces Closing of $33.4 Million Partnership Transaction for Tungsten Mountain Geothermal Power Plant; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – UPDATE FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE TO INCLUDE FINANCIAL CONTRIBUTION OF U.S. GEOTHERMAL’S ASSETS; 03/05/2018 – ORMAT TO GET OPIC LOAN OF UP TO $124.7M FOR GEOTHERMAL PLANT; 29/05/2018 – Vertical plume of ash explodes from Hawaii volcano; 16/05/2018 – Ormat Says Netted Certain Deferred Income Tax Assets, Liabilities Across Different Tax Jurisdictions That Aren’t Permitted to Be Netted Pursuant to U.S. GAAP

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $7.18 during the last trading session, reaching $519.86. About 366,804 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $8.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 36,114 shares to 143,050 shares, valued at $30.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 30,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,215 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold ORA shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.03 million shares or 2.06% more from 20.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested 0.01% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 19 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Cypress Cap Lc (Wy) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). 563,399 were accumulated by Northern. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 54,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio invested in 0% or 34,025 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 75,408 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Synovus Fincl accumulated 329 shares. Invesco Limited owns 202,563 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Assetmark accumulated 38 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 47,977 shares. State Street accumulated 816,229 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Company accumulated 23,962 shares.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 46,325 shares to 137,584 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,160 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR).