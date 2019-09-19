Consolidated Investment Group Boosted Its Centene Del (CNC) Position by $858,000; Market Valuation Rose; Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Market Value Declined While Wedgewood Partners Decreased Position

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 37.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 16,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20 million, up from 44,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 1.19M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC)

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 91.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 513,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 44,800 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84 million, down from 557,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $63.84. About 508,508 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Did You Acquire Centene Before July 2, 2015? Johnson Fistel Alerts Long-Term Investors of Investigation Against Centene Corporation – GuruFocus.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Centene, Fastly And More – Benzinga” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Healthcor Limited Partnership invested in 0.51% or 250,000 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.05% or 7,300 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 0.05% or 1.08 million shares. Westpac Banking owns 28,696 shares. Regions Fin Corporation owns 8,945 shares. Trexquant LP accumulated 0.61% or 128,625 shares. Cambridge has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Petrus Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 6,714 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Communications Ltd Llc stated it has 10,970 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Inc Limited reported 0.22% stake. First Personal Fincl has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tower Ltd (Trc) reported 0% stake. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru stated it has 7,500 shares. Moreover, Bridger Mngmt Lc has 2.96% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 719,206 shares. 900 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $190.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 5,000 shares to 22,815 shares, valued at $6.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 27,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,700 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ci Investments Inc has 0.49% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Interstate Bank & Trust invested in 48 shares or 0% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Guggenheim Lc invested in 236,379 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Thomas White Int invested 1.63% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 33,030 shares. United Asset Strategies, New York-based fund reported 96,162 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 104,916 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 820,945 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 197,777 shares. Axa has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Strs Ohio holds 0.08% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 296,356 shares. Capstone Ltd has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mitchell Cap Management holds 0.36% or 16,954 shares.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Battered Tech Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant Looks Solid Despite Banking Weakness – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes Cognizant (CTSH) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “There’s A Lot To Like About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upcoming 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90M for 15.20 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.