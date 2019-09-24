Consolidated Investment Group Boosted Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $1.01 Million; Stock Declined; As Idexx Labs (IDXX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Perkins Capital Management Has Lowered by $550,000 Its Stake

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 38.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 21,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68M, up from 15,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $447.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $171.88. About 11.33 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA HAS NOT TRIED TO BIG M&A IN THE U.S; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Daraz; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba EVP and co-founder Joseph Tsai warned that major U.S. industries are already hurting from the tariff standoff; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – PROPOSAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $20.00 PER ADS OR $40.00 PER SHARE

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 11,350 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13M, down from 13,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $272.45. About 268,383 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IDXX Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Buy IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Stock – Nasdaq” published on February 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:IDXX) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IDEXX: A Different Kind Of Animal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IDEXX (IDXX) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Lifts EPS Guidance – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28 million for 60.28 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $190.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 5,000 shares to 22,815 shares, valued at $6.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,000 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.