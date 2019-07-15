Consolidated Investment Group Boosted Equinix (EQIX) Position By $1.04 Million; Prospect Capital (PSEC) Has 0.86 Sentiment

Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 61 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 71 reduced and sold their stock positions in Prospect Capital Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 35.88 million shares, down from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Prospect Capital Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 44 Increased: 42 New Position: 19.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 54.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Consolidated Investment Group Llc acquired 2,300 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 24.17%. The Consolidated Investment Group Llc holds 6,500 shares with $2.95M value, up from 4,200 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $43.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $518.01. About 301,706 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0.19% or 10.61 million shares in its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical has invested 0.65% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Motco accumulated 501 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement owns 0.16% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3,643 shares. Fagan Assocs Incorporated holds 1.18% or 6,060 shares in its portfolio. Ejf Capital stated it has 0.05% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Lederer & Assoc Invest Counsel Ca has 0.34% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 813 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 430 shares. Axa reported 0.12% stake. Parkside Commercial Bank & reported 30 shares. Agf Investments America Inc stated it has 10,929 shares. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 34 shares. National Bank & Trust Of The West holds 0.19% or 3,608 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,715 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased Invesco Qqq Tr stake by 14,000 shares to 49,795 valued at $8.95 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 29,000 shares. Ishares Tr (IWM) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $500 target in Friday, February 22 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.68 million activity.

Muzinich & Co. Inc. holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation for 3.79 million shares. Camelot Portfolios Llc owns 623,720 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Timber Hill Llc has 0.75% invested in the company for 84,500 shares. The Unknown-based Mckinley Capital Management Llc Delaware has invested 0.4% in the stock. Alpha Windward Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 72,540 shares.

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $73.39M for 8.36 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.