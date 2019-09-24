Consolidated Investment Group Boosted Centene Del (CNC) Position; St James Investment Company Has Trimmed Liberty Global Class C (LBTYK) Holding By $3.48 Million

St James Investment Company Llc decreased Liberty Global Inc Class C (LBTYK) stake by 7.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. St James Investment Company Llc sold 133,817 shares as Liberty Global Inc Class C (LBTYK)’s stock rose 0.89%. The St James Investment Company Llc holds 1.77M shares with $46.85M value, down from 1.90 million last quarter. Liberty Global Inc Class C now has $18.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $24.56. About 3.48M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: Confirmed. Announcement likely tomorrow at 7am UK time; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi; 30/05/2018 – EU Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Acquisition; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Liberty is said to hold talks with Sunrise for Swiss venture- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 37.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Consolidated Investment Group Llc acquired 16,500 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Consolidated Investment Group Llc holds 61,000 shares with $3.20M value, up from 44,500 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $19.19 billion valuation. It closed at $46.39 lastly. It is down 19.49% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP

Among 4 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Centene has $7500 highest and $6200 lowest target. $64.50’s average target is 39.04% above currents $46.39 stock price. Centene had 10 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 29. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Citigroup upgraded Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) rating on Friday, May 10. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $6900 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $7500 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) rating on Friday, August 23. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $6400 target.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity. $151,022 worth of stock was bought by BLUME JESSICA L. on Friday, July 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norinchukin Natl Bank The has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Lc accumulated 1.10M shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 132,075 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants invested in 6,400 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 68,148 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Optimum Invest Advisors holds 3,000 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs reported 21,077 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clark Cap Group Inc reported 589,088 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Suvretta Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.30 million shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Com has 0.08% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.08 million shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 933,535 shares.

St James Investment Company Llc increased Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) stake by 20,819 shares to 29,449 valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 13,355 shares and now owns 15,405 shares. Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) was raised too.