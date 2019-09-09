Consolidated Edison (Put) (ED) Shareholder Walleye Trading Has Trimmed Holding; Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) Valuation Rose While Basswood Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $646,107

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 45.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 19,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.31% . The hedge fund held 23,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 42,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 22,475 shares traded or 20.44% up from the average. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (Put) (ED) by 63.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 17,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 27,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $91.14. About 2.24M shares traded or 39.94% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $528.10M for 13.98 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $157,313 activity. Shares for $4,315 were bought by Shukla Saumil P. The insider RESHESKE FRANCES bought 1 shares worth $85. Shares for $2,263 were bought by Moore Elizabeth D. The insider HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $2,350. de la Bastide Lore also bought $348 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Saturday, August 31. Another trade for 27 shares valued at $2,358 was bought by Cawley Timothy.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now as Rates Plunge to Record Lows – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Con Ed execs faced questions from NYC Council over outages – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Con Edison Reports 2019 Second Quarter Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQM Midstream stops work on part of Mountain Valley pipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s (NYSE:DKS) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Capital Mngmt owns 19,120 shares. Moreover, Tower Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has 0.07% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 0.04% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 14,641 were reported by Wills Financial Group Incorporated. State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 445,055 shares. Cls Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 2,972 shares. Parsons Management Incorporated Ri reported 3,774 shares stake. Asset Mgmt invested in 23,675 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 2.31 million shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Com Nj holds 0.02% or 7,500 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd holds 3,400 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.03% or 18,771 shares in its portfolio. Swiss State Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 2.26M shares. The Kentucky-based Farmers Commercial Bank has invested 0.3% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Bokf Na reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 8,700 shares to 15,400 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (Call) (NYSE:WFC) by 82,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (NYSE:TTM).

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 17,854 shares to 38,877 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 23,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

More news for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Is Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “The Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Share Price Is Up 173% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” and published on September 02, 2019 is yet another important article.