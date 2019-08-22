Consolidated Edison (Put) (ED) Shareholder Jane Street Group Lowered Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Apis Capital Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) by $2.03 Million

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) by 49.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 52,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $32.97. About 115,988 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (Put) (ED) by 94.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 44,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 2,600 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 46,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.93. About 292,306 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $156,590 activity. $2,096 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D. On Wednesday, July 31 HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $2,358 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 27 shares. Another trade for 49 shares valued at $4,334 was made by Sanchez Robert on Sunday, June 30. $4,654 worth of stock was bought by Cawley Timothy on Sunday, March 31. Moore Elizabeth D bought $4,569 worth of stock or 54 shares. $7,530 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Muccilo Robert.