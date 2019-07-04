Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)’s Financial Results Comparing With PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)

We are comparing Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) and PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Edison Inc. 83 2.34 N/A 4.36 19.63 PG&E Corporation 19 0.71 N/A -13.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Consolidated Edison Inc. and PG&E Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Edison Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 2.7% PG&E Corporation 0.00% -44.9% -9.5%

Risk & Volatility

Consolidated Edison Inc. has a 0.14 beta, while its volatility is 86.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, PG&E Corporation has a -0.15 beta which is 115.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Consolidated Edison Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, PG&E Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. PG&E Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Consolidated Edison Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Consolidated Edison Inc. and PG&E Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Edison Inc. 3 3 0 2.50 PG&E Corporation 0 6 2 2.25

Consolidated Edison Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -5.67% and an $84.17 average price target. On the other hand, PG&E Corporation’s potential downside is -8.09% and its average price target is $20.56. The results provided earlier shows that Consolidated Edison Inc. appears more favorable than PG&E Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.8% of Consolidated Edison Inc. shares and 88.6% of PG&E Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Consolidated Edison Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.21% of PG&E Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Consolidated Edison Inc. 1.88% 1.06% 9.87% 8.24% 11.59% 11.84% PG&E Corporation -10.86% -23.86% 18.74% -54.76% -58.22% -23.96%

For the past year Consolidated Edison Inc. has 11.84% stronger performance while PG&E Corporation has -23.96% weaker performance.

Summary

Consolidated Edison Inc. beats PG&E Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 customers in parts of Manhattan. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. The company operates 532 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 62 distribution substations; 85,514 in-service line transformers; 3,913 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 1,764 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 1,865 miles of mains and 104,748 service lines for natural gas distribution. In addition, it owns, operates, and develops renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. It primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and governmental customers. Consolidated Edison, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in New York, New York.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers primarily in northern and central California. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. Its natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. The company operates various electricity generation facilities, such as nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, and photovoltaic. PG&E Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.