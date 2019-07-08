Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)’s Financial Results Comparing With Interstate Power and Light Company (NASDAQ:IPLDP)

Both Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) and Interstate Power and Light Company (NASDAQ:IPLDP) compete on a level playing field in the Electric Utilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Edison Inc. 83 2.33 N/A 4.36 19.63 Interstate Power and Light Company 25 0.16 N/A 20.21 1.26

Demonstrates Consolidated Edison Inc. and Interstate Power and Light Company earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Interstate Power and Light Company appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Consolidated Edison Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Consolidated Edison Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Interstate Power and Light Company.

Profitability

Table 2 has Consolidated Edison Inc. and Interstate Power and Light Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Edison Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 2.7% Interstate Power and Light Company 0.00% 9.3% 3.3%

Risk & Volatility

Consolidated Edison Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 86.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.14 beta. From a competition point of view, Interstate Power and Light Company has a 0.05 beta which is 95.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Consolidated Edison Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Interstate Power and Light Company has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Interstate Power and Light Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Consolidated Edison Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Consolidated Edison Inc. and Interstate Power and Light Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Edison Inc. 3 3 0 2.50 Interstate Power and Light Company 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Consolidated Edison Inc. is $84.17, with potential downside of -5.22%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.8% of Consolidated Edison Inc. shares and 55.5% of Interstate Power and Light Company shares. About 0.2% of Consolidated Edison Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Consolidated Edison Inc. 1.88% 1.06% 9.87% 8.24% 11.59% 11.84% Interstate Power and Light Company 1.07% 0.83% 4.24% 4.04% 0.63% 6.29%

For the past year Consolidated Edison Inc. was more bullish than Interstate Power and Light Company.

Summary

Consolidated Edison Inc. beats Interstate Power and Light Company on 7 of the 11 factors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 customers in parts of Manhattan. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. The company operates 532 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 62 distribution substations; 85,514 in-service line transformers; 3,913 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 1,764 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 1,865 miles of mains and 104,748 service lines for natural gas distribution. In addition, it owns, operates, and develops renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. It primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and governmental customers. Consolidated Edison, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in New York, New York.