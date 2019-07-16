Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)’s Financial Results Comparing With Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) and Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) have been rivals in the Electric Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Edison Inc. 83 2.32 N/A 4.36 19.63 Entergy Corporation 95 1.91 N/A 5.22 18.46

Table 1 demonstrates Consolidated Edison Inc. and Entergy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Entergy Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Consolidated Edison Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Consolidated Edison Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Entergy Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Edison Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 2.7% Entergy Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 2%

Volatility and Risk

Consolidated Edison Inc.’s 0.14 beta indicates that its volatility is 86.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Entergy Corporation’s 0.39 beta is the reason why it is 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Consolidated Edison Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Entergy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Entergy Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Consolidated Edison Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Consolidated Edison Inc. and Entergy Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Edison Inc. 3 3 0 2.50 Entergy Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

Consolidated Edison Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -4.95% and an $84.17 average price target. Entergy Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $106 average price target and a 1.11% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Entergy Corporation looks more robust than Consolidated Edison Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Consolidated Edison Inc. and Entergy Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.8% and 91.7%. 0.2% are Consolidated Edison Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Entergy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Consolidated Edison Inc. 1.88% 1.06% 9.87% 8.24% 11.59% 11.84% Entergy Corporation 2.19% 1.3% 7.76% 12.54% 22.58% 11.87%

For the past year Consolidated Edison Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Entergy Corporation.

Summary

Entergy Corporation beats Consolidated Edison Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 customers in parts of Manhattan. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. The company operates 532 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 62 distribution substations; 85,514 in-service line transformers; 3,913 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 1,764 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 1,865 miles of mains and 104,748 service lines for natural gas distribution. In addition, it owns, operates, and develops renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. It primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and governmental customers. Consolidated Edison, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in New York, New York.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates through two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sells electric power to wholesale customers; offers services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owns interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, and hydro power. Its power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 10,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.